PBL wrestlers win medals at Urbana Invitational

URBANA -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestlers Keyn Humes and Hunter Anderson each earned a third-place medal at Saturday's Urbana Invitational.
Humes pinned Kankakee's A'Veon Pittman in a time of 3:44 in the third-place match of the 145-pound bracket. He won via 17-4 major decision over Hunter Mahaffey of Westville/Catlin/Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the quarterfinals before losing via 5-2 decision to Effingham's Brandon Marschewski in the semifinals.
In the third round of wrestlebacks, Humes won via 11-10 decision over Rochester's Gage Brust.
Anderson won via 6-4 decision over Rochester's Justin Owens in the third-place match of the 152-pound bracket. Anderson won via 5-3 decision Effingham's Andrew Perry in the quarterfinals before losing via 15-5 major decision to St. Thomas More's J.D. Sexton.
In the third round of wrestlebacks, Anderson won via 22-5 technical fall over Urbana's Latrice Miller in a time of 5:18.
Tanner Bowen finished fourth in the 195-pound division.
Bowen pinned St. Thomas More's Tommy Anderson in a time of 3:13 in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:26 pinfall to WCGRF's Cameron Nicolas in the semifinals.
In the third round of wrestlebacks, Bowen pinned Urbana's Bryan Puckett in a time of 26 seconds. Glenbard East Lombard's Nick Andrews pinned Bowen in a time of 48 seconds in the third-place match.
Alberto Cruz finished fourth in the 285-pound division.
Cruz pinned Kankakee's Alex Rivera in a time of 3:57 in the quarterfinals before WCGRF's Hayden Copass pinned him in a time of 4:46 in the semifinals.
Cruz pinned Effingham's Ethan Nuss in a time of 3:29 before losing via 1:38 pinfall to Rochester's Camden Ramsey in the third-place match.
In the 138-pound bracket, Erik Reck lost via 1:43 pinfall to Glenbard East Lombard's Nathan Oquendo in the quarterfinals before pinning Urbana's John Ball in a time of 33 seconds in the second round of wrestlebacks.
In the consolation semifinals, WGCRF's Jake Lutchka pinned Reck in a time of 36 seconds. In his next bout, Reck won via 5:28 pinfall.
Austin Hadden placed fifth in teh 120-pound bracket.
Hadden won via 10-4 decision over WGCRF's Dominic Koontz before losing via 1:16 pinfall to WGCRF's Mason McBride, 47-second pinfall to Rochester's Logan Peters and 7-2 decision to Charleston's Dominick Reddish.
Alesha Cornett finished fifth in the 113-pound bracket. Cornett lost via 42-second pinfall to GEL's Anthony Quigley, 41-second pinfall to STM's Eivory Shellman, 39-second pinfall to Charleston's Trey Pearcy and 2:30 pinfall to Urbana's Arion Hart.
As a team, PBL placed eighth in the nine-team tournament. The Panthers finished with a score of 62 while Westville/Catlin/Georgetown-Ridge Farm won the tournament with a score of 181 1/2.
URBANA INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Westville/Catlin/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 181.5; 2. Rochester, 158; 3. Urbana, 118.5; 4. Effingham, 112.5; 5. Charleston, 86; 6. St. Thomas More, 70; 7. Glenbard East Lombard, 68; 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 62.5; 9. Kankakee, 56.
113 pounds
Round 1 -- Anthony Quigley (GEL) pinned Alesha Cornett (PBL), :42.
Round 2 -- Eivory Shellman (STM) pinned Cornett (PBL), :41.
Round 3 -- Trey Pearcy (CHA) pinned Cornett (PBL), :39.
Round 5 -- Arion Hart (URB) pinned Cornett (PBL), 2:30.
120 pounds
Round 1 -- Austin Hadden (PBL) dec. Dominic Koontz (WHS), 10-4.
Round 2 -- Mason McBride (WCGRF) pinned Austin Hadden (PBL), 1:16.
Round 3 -- Logan Peters (ROCH) pinned Austin Hadden (PBL), :47.
Round 5 -- Dominick Reddish (CHA) dec. Austin Hadden (PBL), 7-2.
138 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Nathan Oquendo (GEL) pinned Nick Reck (PBL), 1:43.
Consolation Round 2 -- Reck (PBL) pinned John Ball (URB), :33.
Consolation Semifinals -- Jake Lutchka (WCGRF) pinned Reck (PBL), :36.
Finals -- Nick Reck (PBL) pinned Unknown (EFF), 5:28.
145 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Keyn Humes (PBL) maj. dec. Hunter Mahaffey (WCGRF), 17-4.
Semifinals -- Brandon Marschewski (EFF) def. Humes, 5-2.
Consolation Round 3 -- Humes (PBL) dec. Gage Brust (ROCH), 11-10.
Third-Place Match -- Humes (PBL) pinned A'Veon Pittman (KAN), 3:44.
152 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Andrew Perry (EFF), 5-3.
Semifinals -- J.D. Sexton (STM) maj. dec. Anderson (PBL), 15-5.
Consolation Round 3 -- Anderson (PBL) tech. fall Latrice Miller (URB), 22-5 (5:18).
Third-Place Match -- Anderson (PBL) dec. Justin Owens (ROCH), 6-4.
195 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Tanner Bowen (PBL) pinned Tommy Anderson (STM), 3:13.
Semifinals -- Cameron Nicolas (WCGRF) pinned Bowen (PBL), 1:26.
Consolation Round 3 -- Bowen (PBL) pinned Bryan Puckett (URB), :26.
Third-Place Match -- Nick Andrews (GEL) pinned Bowen (PBL), :48.
285 pounds
Quarterfinals -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) pinned Alex Rivera (KAN), 3:57.
Semifinals -- Hayden Copass (WCGRF) pinned Cruz (PBL), 4:46.
Consolation semifinals -- Cruz (PBL) pinned Ethan Huss (EFF), 3:29.
Third-Place Match -- Camden Ramsey (ROCH) pinned Cruz (PBL), 1:38.
PBL SEASON STATS
Wins-losses
Name W-L
Keyn Humes 20-3
Hunter Anderson 12-8
Christian Denam 11-7
Nick Reck 8-6
Alberto Cruz 8-14
Tanner Bowen 6-14
Hobert Skinner 5-11
Austin Hadden 2-5
Alesha Cornett 1-8
TEAM 73-76
Pins
Name Pins
Keyn Humes 10
Alberto Cruz 6
Tanner Bowen 5
Christian Denam 4
Nick Reck 3
Alberto Cruz 2
Hobert Skinner 1
TEAM 31
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.