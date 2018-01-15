PBL wrestlers win medals at Urbana Invitational

URBANA -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestlers Keyn Humes and Hunter Anderson each earned a third-place medal at Saturday's Urbana Invitational.

Humes pinned Kankakee's A'Veon Pittman in a time of 3:44 in the third-place match of the 145-pound bracket. He won via 17-4 major decision over Hunter Mahaffey of Westville/Catlin/Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the quarterfinals before losing via 5-2 decision to Effingham's Brandon Marschewski in the semifinals.

In the third round of wrestlebacks, Humes won via 11-10 decision over Rochester's Gage Brust.

Anderson won via 6-4 decision over Rochester's Justin Owens in the third-place match of the 152-pound bracket. Anderson won via 5-3 decision Effingham's Andrew Perry in the quarterfinals before losing via 15-5 major decision to St. Thomas More's J.D. Sexton.

In the third round of wrestlebacks, Anderson won via 22-5 technical fall over Urbana's Latrice Miller in a time of 5:18.

Tanner Bowen finished fourth in the 195-pound division.

Bowen pinned St. Thomas More's Tommy Anderson in a time of 3:13 in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:26 pinfall to WCGRF's Cameron Nicolas in the semifinals.

In the third round of wrestlebacks, Bowen pinned Urbana's Bryan Puckett in a time of 26 seconds. Glenbard East Lombard's Nick Andrews pinned Bowen in a time of 48 seconds in the third-place match.

Alberto Cruz finished fourth in the 285-pound division.

Cruz pinned Kankakee's Alex Rivera in a time of 3:57 in the quarterfinals before WCGRF's Hayden Copass pinned him in a time of 4:46 in the semifinals.

Cruz pinned Effingham's Ethan Nuss in a time of 3:29 before losing via 1:38 pinfall to Rochester's Camden Ramsey in the third-place match.

In the 138-pound bracket, Erik Reck lost via 1:43 pinfall to Glenbard East Lombard's Nathan Oquendo in the quarterfinals before pinning Urbana's John Ball in a time of 33 seconds in the second round of wrestlebacks.

In the consolation semifinals, WGCRF's Jake Lutchka pinned Reck in a time of 36 seconds. In his next bout, Reck won via 5:28 pinfall.

Austin Hadden placed fifth in teh 120-pound bracket.

Hadden won via 10-4 decision over WGCRF's Dominic Koontz before losing via 1:16 pinfall to WGCRF's Mason McBride, 47-second pinfall to Rochester's Logan Peters and 7-2 decision to Charleston's Dominick Reddish.

Alesha Cornett finished fifth in the 113-pound bracket. Cornett lost via 42-second pinfall to GEL's Anthony Quigley, 41-second pinfall to STM's Eivory Shellman, 39-second pinfall to Charleston's Trey Pearcy and 2:30 pinfall to Urbana's Arion Hart.

As a team, PBL placed eighth in the nine-team tournament. The Panthers finished with a score of 62 while Westville/Catlin/Georgetown-Ridge Farm won the tournament with a score of 181 1/2.