GCMS/Fisher wrestling wins 42-29 over Danville

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 42-29 Tuesday over Danville.
Cale Horsch pinned his 106-pound opponent in a time of 1:37 and Cole Maxey won via 5:55 pinfall in the 120-pound match. Kaden Gream won via 8-4 decision in the 113-pound match while Jacob Horsch won via 11-9 decision in the 152-pound class.
Lucas Chittick (160 pounds), Dylan Benningfield (182), Nick Thomas (195) and Owen Duke (220) each won via forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher 42, Danville 29
At Gibson City
106: Cale Horsch (GIBSONMS) over A Turner (DANVILLE) (Fall 1:37)
113: Kaden Gream (GIBSONMS) over J Crider (DANVILLE) (Dec 8-4)
120: Cole Maxey (GIBSONMS) over J Morris (DANVILLE) (Fall 5:55)
126: T Smith (DANVILLE) over Logan Benningfield (GIBSONMS) (Fall 1:45)
132: D Transou (DANVILLE) over Drew Purvis (GIBSONMS) (Fall 1:28)
138: Anthony turner (DANVILLE) over Calen Ragle (GIBSONMS) (Fall 1:57)
145: E Perez (DANVILLE) over Ethan Kasper (GIBSONMS) (Fall 5:44)
152: Jacob Horsch (GIBSONMS) over Kevin Sanchez (DANVILLE) (Dec 11-9)
160: Lucas Chittick (GIBSONMS) over (DANVILLE) (For.)
170: Cruz Perez (DANVILLE) over Payton Kean (GIBSONMS) (TF 15-0 2:45)
182: Dylan Benningfield (GIBSONMS) over (DANVILLE) (For.)
195: Nick Thomas (GIBSONMS) over (DANVILLE) (For.)
220: Owen Duke (GIBSONMS) over (DANVILLE) (For.)
285: Double Forfeit
