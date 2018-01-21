GCMS/Fisher wrestling takes fifth place at Orion Invite

ORION -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team finished fifth in the Bob Mitton Orion Invite on Saturday.

The Falcons had a score of 109 in the 18-team invitational while Orion won the invitational championship with a score of 205, followed by Clinton (174 1/2), Rock Island Alleman (160) and Fulton (118).

Cale Horsch won the 106-pound championship match via a 7-1 decision over Camp Point Central's Zach Foote. Horsch pinned Sherrard's Walter Frank in a time of 1:50 in the quarterfinals before winning via 19-6 major decision in the semifinals over Aledo Mercer County's Broctyn King.

Kaden Gream finished the 113-pound bracket with a second-place medal.

After pinning Farmington's Kyle Peckham in a time of 1:23 in the first round, Gream won via 11-6 decision over Camp Point Central's Conner Hughes in the quarterfinals and via 3-1 over Orion's Ethan Meisenburg in the semifinals. In the title match, Alleman's Billy Taylor pinned Gream in a time of 5:21.

Jacob Horsch won the 145-pound third-place match via 12-2 major decision over Knoxville's Reuben Cantu.

Horsch pinned Alden-Hebron's David Reiter in a time of 1:34 in the first round before pinning Mercer County's Seth Speaker in 47 seconds in the quarterfinals. Orion's James Schnerre pinned Horsch in a time of 1:59 in the semifinals before Horsch pinned Ashton Franklin Center's Sam Hahn in a time of 4:25 in the consolation semifinals.

Owen Duke claimed a fourth-place medal in the 195-pound bracket.

Duke won via 13-5 major decision over Mercer County's Tucker Pinger in the first round before claiming a victory via a 6-4 decision over Galesburg's Robert Castellano.

In the semifinals, Fulton's Eli Pannell won via 11-3 major decision over Duke, who then beat Macomb's Jacob Burg via 6-3 decision in the consolation semifinals.

In the third-place match, Farmington's Evan Marion pinned Duke in a time of 3:55.

Garrett Wright won the 220-pound fifth-place match via 10-2 major decision over Alleman's Roberto Torres, who won via 3-1 decision over Wright in the first round.

Wright bounced back from the first-round loss by pinning Knoxville's Dalton Crouse in a time of 2:02 in the second round of wrestlebacks before winning via 2-1 decision in the consolation quarterfinals over Taylor Ridge Rockridge's Cameron Gerischer. In the consolation semifinals, Farmington's Broc Shymansky won via 3-0 decision over Wright.

Cole Maxey won the 120-pound bracket's fifth-place match by pinning Camp Point Central's Trevor Bonk in a time of 1:41.

After losing via 4-3 decision to Galesburg's Trevor McLaren in the first round, Maxey won via 7-3 decision over Clinton's Nate Smith in the second round of wrestlebacks before claiming a victory via a 7-2 decision over Fulton's Michael Apostolos in the wrestleback quarterfinals. In the wrestleback semifinals, Alleman's David Dietrick defeated Maxey via 13-5 decision.

Lucas Chittick won the 160-pound fifth-place match via 8-6 decision over Kewanee's Jeremy Burhorn.

Chittick won via 5-2 decision over Fulton's Ethan Rash in the first round and via 6-5 decision over Burhorn in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Clinton's Bryce Reeves won via 5-2 decision over Chittick, who then lost via 6-5 decision in the consolation semifinals to Orion's Josh Fair.

In the 138-pound bracket, Calen Ragle lost via 1:33 pinfall to Knoxville's Zack Dean and was defeated via 19-5 major decision to Kewanee's Trenton Gromm.