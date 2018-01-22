PBL High School wrestlers earn medals at Olympia JV Invite

STANFORD — Christian Denam of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team won a first-place medal at Saturday’s Olympia Junior Varsity Invitational.

Denam won via 59-second and 3:10 pinfalls in the 220-pound class.

Nick Reck finished fourth in the 138-pound class. He won via 48-second pinfall before losing via 1:11 and 4:57 pinfalls in his other two matches. Alesha Cornett took fourth place in the 113-pound class.

Austin Hadden placed fifth in the 120-pound class. After losing via 5:14 pinfall to Lincoln’s Ryan Hillyer, Hadden won via 55-second, 1:39 and 1:47 pinfalls in his other three matches.

Hobert Skinner lost via 3:16 and 2:37 pinfalls in the 182-pound class.



OLYMPIA JV TOURNAMENT

At Stanford

113 pounds

Ferguson (GCMSF) pinned Alesha Cornett (PBL), :47.

Phillips (LIME) pinned Cornett (PBL) :15.

120 pounds

Ryan Hillyer (LIN) pinned Austin Hadden (PBL), 5:14.

Hadden (PBL) pinned Gomez (CHCE), :55.

Hadden (PBL) pinned Wanless (BLOO), 1:39.

Hadden (PBL) pinned Collins (MS), 1:47.

138 pounds

Nick Reck (PBL) pinned Deaths (STR), :48.

Vidmar (CTHS) pinned Reck (PBL), 1:11.

Getz (TREM) pinned Reck (PBL), 4:57.

182 pounds

Benningfield (GCMSF) pinned Hobert Skinner (PBL), 3:16.

Chanady (UNAT) pinned Skinner (PBL), 2:37.

220 pounds

Christian Denam (PBL) pinned Johnson (CTHS), :59.

Denam (PBL) pinned Sypult (UNAT), 3:10.