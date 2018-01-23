GCMS/Fisher wrestling goes 3-0 in HOIC East Quad Meet

GIBSON CITY -- Hosting the Heart of Illinois Conference East Quad Meet on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling team won 37-36 over LeRoy.
Drew Purvis pinned Jacob Tucker in a time of 4:10 in the 132-pound match. Cale Horsch pinned Dawson Byrd in a time of 1:40 in the 106-pound class.
In the 195-pound match, Owen Duke pinned Mason Dennis in a time of 4:34. Payton Kean won the 182-pound match via 6-4 decision over Dayle Wiggins while Kaden Gream won via 6-5 decision over Ethan Matlock in the 113-pound class.
The Falcons won 38-33 over Heyworth.
Cale Horsch pinned Ayden Vacca in a time of 1:37 in the 106-pound match. Calen Ragle won via 9-4 decision in the 138-pound class while Payton Kean won the 170-pound match via a 6-4 decision.
Garrett Wright won via 6-4 decision in overtime in the 285-pound match.
In a 57-9 win over Ridgeview, Drew Purvis pinned Ethan Wissmiller in a time of 4:56 in the 132-pound match while Ethan Duke pinned Darren Reinagle in a time of 2:28 in the 138-pound class.
Cale Horsch won via 6-2 decision in the 106-pound match.
GCMS/Fisher 37, LeRoy 36
At Gibson City
126: Owen Gulley (LEROY) over Cole Maxey (GCMS) (TF 17-2 4:00)
132: Drew Purvis (GCMS) over Jacob Tucker (LEROY) (Fall 4:10)
138: Ty Baxter (LEROY) over Ethan Duke (GCMS) (Fall 1:29)
145: Gavin Graybeal (LEROY) over Calen Ragle (GCMS) (MD 12-3)
152: Jacob Horsch (GCMS) over (LEROY) (For.)
160: Zach Thomas (LEROY) over Ethan Kasper (GCMS) (Dec 8-5)
170: Hunter Gawlik (LEROY) over (GCMS) (For.)
182: Payton Kean (GCMS) over Dayle Wiggins (LEROY) (Dec 6-4)
195: Owen Duke (GCMS) over Mason Dennis (LEROY) (Fall 4:34)
220: Dylan Woolridge (LEROY) over Garrett Wright (GCMS) (Fall 1:27)
285: Caleb Borkland (LEROY) over (GCMS) (For.)
106: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over Dawson Byrd (LEROY) (Fall 1:40)
113: Kaden Gream (GCMS) over Ethan Matlock (LEROY) (Dec 6-5)
120: Andrew Ferguson (GCMS) over (LEROY) (For.) (GCMS tie breaker 1.00)
GCMS/Fisher 38, Heyworth 33
At Gibson City
132: Andrew Sims (HEYW) over Drew Purvis (GCMS) (Fall 1:47)
138: Calen Ragle (GCMS) over Chase Ditchen (HEYW) (Dec 9-4)
145: Ryan Graves (HEYW) over (GCMS) (For.)
152: Jacob Horsch (GCMS) over (HEYW) (For.)
160: Eithan Campbell (HEYW) over Ethan Kasper (GCMS) (Fall 1:47)
170: Payton Kean (GCMS) over Garrett Houston (HEYW) (Dec 6-4)
182: Dylan Benningfield (GCMS) over (HEYW) (For.)
195: Nick Thomas (GCMS) over (HEYW) (For.)
220: Owen Duke (GCMS) over (HEYW) (For.)
285: Garrett Wright (GCMS) over Joe Lauterberg (HEYW) (SV-1 6-4)
106: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over Ayden Vacca (HEYW) (Fall 1:37)
113: Levi Neuleib (HEYW) over Kaden Gream (GCMS) (MD 18-4)
120: Gabe Spencer (HEYW) over Cole Maxey (GCMS) (TF 26-11 4:00)
126: Logan King (HEYW) over Logan Benningfield (GCMS) (Fall 0:17)
GCMS/Fisher 57, Ridgeview 9
At Gibson City
120: Coby Windle (RIDGVIEW) over Kaden Gream (GCMS) (Dec 7-0)
126: Colton Tay (RIDGVIEW) over Logan Benningfield (GCMS) (Fall 1:17)
132: Drew Purvis (GCMS) over Ethan Wissmiller (RIDGVIEW) (Fall 4:56)
138: Ethan Duke (GCMS) over Darren Reinagle (RIDGVIEW) (Fall 2:28)
145: Double Forfeit
152: Ethan Kasper (GCMS) over (RIDGVIEW) (For.)
160: Lucas Chittick (GCMS) over (RIDGVIEW) (For.)
170: Payton Kean (GCMS) over (RIDGVIEW) (For.)
182: Dylan Benningfield (GCMS) over (RIDGVIEW) (For.)
195: Nick Thomas (GCMS) over (RIDGVIEW) (For.)
220: Garrett Wright (GCMS) over (RIDGVIEW) (For.)
285: Double Forfeit
106: Cale Horsch (GCMS) over Billy Tay (RIDGVIEW) (Dec 6-2)
113: Michaela Dykes (GCMS) over (RIDGVIEW) (For.)
