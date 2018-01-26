GCMS/Fisher wrestling team goes 2-0 in triangular meet at PBL

PAXTON -- Nine days before the two teams are set to meet each other in the IHSA Class 1A Clinton Regional, wrestling teams from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher and Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced each other in a Thursday triangular meet with Rantoul.

“I knew that would be a good match for seeding purposes and stuff like that," GCMS/Fisher head coach Josh Carter said.

Two days before Thursday's triangular meet, GCMS/Fisher defeated LeRoy, Heyworth and Ridgeview in the Heart of Illinois Conference East Quad to give itself a chance to win a conference title, which the Falcons can claim with wins over Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Eureka and Tremont in Saturday's HOIC Duals at LeRoy.

“It'd be a great milestone for us and a huge confidence boost going into the postseason," Carter said. "We'll see, but we've got our work cut out for us. I know those teams are going to be ready to go, so we've got to make sure our guys are ready to go. Hopefully, we'll wrestle well and get a little luck on our side as well.”

In the meantime, GCMS/Fisher picked up a couple of wins on Thursday -- via 58-18 score over Rantoul and 76-6 triumph over PBL.

“It was a good night for us," Carter said. "We're looking forward to trying to finish off the regular season on Saturday, hopefully with some more wins and, maybe, a conference championship."

For PBL, Thursday was its last home meet, which would normally mean that it would celebrate senior-night festivities, but it did not do so on Thursday due to having no one on the team graduating after this season.

The young roster could not get the Panthers into the win column as, following their loss to GCMS/Fisher, they were defeated 36-15 by Rantoul.

“The way we wrestled tonight, we just need to improve and use it as a learning experience," PBL head coach Erik Ronney said.

***

The marquee matchup of the dual meet between GCMS/Fisher and PBL was the 145-pound match between Jacob Horsch and Keyn Humes.

According to The News-Gazette's season stats published Wednesday, Horsch and Humes went into Thursday's triangular meet with records of 24-6 and 20-3, respectively. Horsch won Thursday's matchup via a 15-7 major decision.

Horsch led 4-3 after the first period via a takedown and a reversal while Humes scored his three points via an escape and a takedown. Two more takedowns by Horsch extended his lead to 8-5 at the end of the second period as Humes scored two points via two escapes.

In the final period, Horsch had three takedowns and was awarded a penalty point while Humes had two escapes.

“(Keyn's) a pretty solid wrestler. I felt like Jacob did some good things there," Carter said. "He still has some things he needs to work on – his shots, his feet – but overall, it was a great match. Hopefully, we can continue to build off that. At this point, we need some good matches like that going into the postseason.”

Humes would go on to lose via 2:12 in the 145-pound match against Rantoul.

Ronney said he has been dealing with an injury over the past week.

“We haven't seen him on the mat, and that's kind of hurt him," Ronney said.

Hunter Anderson was out of Thursday's duals due to an injury as well.

“It's hard to not see Hunter tonight," Ronney said. "He'll be back on Saturday.”

GCMS/Fisher's Calen Ragle pinned PBL's Nick Reck in a time of 4:59 in the 138-pound match. Owen Duke won via 2:45 pinfall over Tanner Bowen in the 195-pound match for the Falcons.

GCMS/Fisher's Garrett Wright pinned Christian Denam in a time of 2:26 in the 220-pound match before Cole Maxey pinned Austin Hadden in a time of 2:32 in the 126-pound match.

“We've been working with the guys with just being a little more aggressive on their feet and trying to set up shots better, stuff like that," Carter said.

"I felt like we did a little bit better tonight, but it's definitely the part of the season where we're getting close to win or go home, so we've got to make sure we're continuing to move forward and not being satisfied with where we're at.”

Cale Horsch (106 pounds, Kaden Gream (113), Andrew Ferguson (120), Drew Purvis (132), Ethan Kasper (152), Caleb Liestman (160), Payton Kean (170) and Dylan Benningfield (182) each won by forfeit for the Falcons against PBL. Alberto Cruz (285) claimed the Panthers' lone victory against GCMS/Fisher via forfeit.

“A few matches didn't go our way tonight," Ronney said. “We had goals and objectives, and they didn't go our way.”

***

Against Rantoul, Kaden Gream pinned his 113-pound opponent in a time of 3:03.

Jacob Horsch won via 16-7 major decision in the 152-pound match while Michaela Dykes (106 pounds), Cole Maxey (120), Drew Purvis (132), Caleb Liestman (160), Payton Kean (170), Dylan Benningfield (182), Owen Duke (195) and Garrett Wright (195) each won via forfeit.

“Those (match victories) were a couple of good wins for us," Carter said.

Rantoul's Nolan Roseman pinned Ethan Duke in a time of 2:45 in the 138-pound match to claim his 100th career victory. The Eagles also claimed a victory via 1:25 pinfall over Logan Benningfield in the 126-pound division.

“Rantoul's got some really good kids in the middle weights, so we knew we were going to be a little shorthanded there," Carter said.

***

Nolan Roseman won via 1:59 pinfall over Nick Reck in a 138-pound match.

The Panthers' lone match victory of the evening was claimed by Austin Hadden, who won via 18-14 decision in the 126-pound match against Rantoul.

Christian Denam (220 pounds) and Alberto Cruz (285) each won by forfeit as well for the Panthers.

“We've improved. We've got a young team," Ronney said. "We've got a full week for training. I really think we can get three kids to sectionals. I don't see why not. If we can get more than that, that's what I'm looking for. It'd be great to have everyone go, but obviously, that's not a realistic expectation.”

Prior to the Clinton Regional, Ronney said he hopes to get his team to conclue the regular season on a high note as it enters the Quincy Notre Dame Invite on Saturday.

Humes hopes to get back on the winning track as he enters the same bracket as QND's Zach Haley, the No. 2-ranked 145-pounder in IHSA Class 1A.

“Hopefully, he'll get a championship out of this tournament," Ronney said. "We'll use all of next week to get him ready for regionals.”

Denam should have a seed on Saturday at 220 pounds, according to Ronney.

“We're just going to have to see how Saturday plays out, but I'm excited and ready for next week," Ronney said. "We've got all of our matches ready for us, and we'll just go from there.”

GCMS/Fisher 58, Rantoul 18

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned D. Cunningham, 3:03.

120 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 -- G. Gordillo (RAN) pinned Logan Benningfield, 1:25.

132 -- Drew Purvis (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

138 -- Nolan Roseman (RAN) pinned Ethan Duke, 2:15.

145 -- P. McCusker (RAN) won by forfeit.

152 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. K. Goodell, 16-7.

160 -- Caleb Liestman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

170 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

182 -- Dylan Benningfield (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

285 -- Double forfeit.

GCMS/Fisher 76, PBL 6

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Austin Hadden, 2:32.

132 -- Drew Purvis (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

138 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Nick Reck, 4:59.

145 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. Keyn Humes, 15-7.

152 -- Ethan Kasper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

160 -- Caleb Liestman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

170 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

182 -- Dylan Benningfield (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Tanner Bowen, 2:45.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Christian Denam, 2:26.

285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) won by forfeit.

Rantoul 36, PBL 15

At Paxton

106 pounds -- Double forfeit.

113 -- D. Cunningham (RAN) won by forfeit.

120 -- Double forfeit.

126 -- Austin Hadden (PBL) dec. Gordillo, 18-14.

132 -- Double forfeit.

138 -- Nolan Roseman (RAN) pinned Nick Reck, 1:59.

145 -- Peter McMusker (RAN) pinned Keyn Humes, 2:12.

152 -- K. Goodell (RAN) won by forfeit.

160 -- Jacob Ramm (RAN) won by forfeit.

170 -- Corbin Lantis (RAN) won by forfeit.

182 -- Double forfeit.

195 -- Double forfeit.

220 -- Christian Denam (PBL) won by forfeit.

285 -- Alberto Cruz (PBL) won by forfeit.