GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling goes 3-1 in HOIC Duals

LEROY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team finished 3-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference Duals on Saturday.

In a 51-24 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Owen Duke pinned Branson Bottorff in a time of 1:25 in the 195-pound match. Payton Kean pinned Kyle Reese in a time of 3:24 in the 170-pound class while Kaden Gream won via 2:17 pinfall over Ede Landesz in the 120-pound match.

Cole Maxey won via 7-0 over Will Hinton in the 126-pound match while Jacob Horsch defeated Wes Girardi via 5-1 decision in the 145-pound match and Garrett Wright won via 9-8 decision in the 220-pound class over Cade Foffel.

Cale Horsch (106 pounds), Andrew Ferguson (113), Drew Purvis (132) and Dylan Benningfield (182) each won by forfeit.

In a 60-21 win over Eureka, Caleb Liestman pinned Ethan Meyer in a time of 1:45 in the 160-pound match.

Cale Horsch (106 pounds), Michaela Dykes (113), Cole Maxey (120), Drew Purvis (132), Calen Ragle (138), Jacob Horsch (152), Dylan Benningfield (182), Owen Duke (195) and Garrett Wright (220) each won by forfeit for the Falcons.

In a 43-32 win over Tremont, Cale Horsch pinned his 106-pound opponent in a time of 59 seconds while Kaden Gream won via 22-second pinfall over Jake Pierce in the 120-pound match.

Owen Duke pinned Jake Barnwolt in a time of 2:48 in the 195-pound match while Garrett Wright won via 2:22 pinfall at 220 pounds.

Calen Ragle won the 126-pound match via an 8-6 overtime decision. Jacob Horsch won via 11-0 major decision in the 145-pound match.

Andrew Ferguson (113 pounds) and Dylan Benningfield (182) each won by forfeit.

The Falcons' only loss came via a 36-24 score against El Paso-Gridley.

Jacob Horsch pinned his 145-pound opponent in a time of 1:31 while Owen Duke won via 1:35 pinfall in the 195-pound match.

Cole Maxey won via 6-4 decision in the 126-pound match and Lucas Chittick won via 7-5 decision in the 160-pound class. Andrew Ferguson won via forfeit in the 113-pound class.

GCMS/Fisher 51, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24

At LeRoy

106 pounds -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Ede Landesz, 2:17.

126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. Will Hinton, 7-0.

132 -- Drew Purvis (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

138 -- McGwire Bottorff (DCM) pinned Ethan Duke, :37.

145 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Wes Girardi, 5-1.

152 -- Wade Weigand (DCM) pinned Ethan Kasper, 1:48.

160 -- Keyth Frisby (DCM) pinned Caleb Liestman, 1:19.

170 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Kyle Reese, 3:24.

182 -- Dylan Benningfield (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Branson Bottorff (DCM), 1:25.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) dec. Cade Foffel, 9-8.

285 -- Joey Regnier (DCM) won by forfeit.

GCMS/Fisher 60, Eureka 21

At LeRoy

106 pounds -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 -- Asher Wiegand (EUR) pinned Logan Benningfield, 1:17.

132 -- Drew Purvis (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

138 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

145 -- Blaine Terry (EUR) pinned Ethan Duke, 3:03.

152 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

160 -- Caleb Liestman (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Meyer, 1:45.

170 -- Conner McDonald (EUR) dec. Payton Kean, 5-0.

182 -- Dylan Benningfield (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

285 -- Hank Fehr (EUR) won by forfeit.

GCMS/Fisher 43, Tremont 32

At LeRoy

106 pounds -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Tippett (TRE), :59.

113 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Jake Pierce, :22.

126 -- Bishop (TRE) maj. dec. Cole Maxey, 13-2.

132 -- Finin (TRE) pinned Drew Purvis, :26.

138 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) dec. Jones, 8-6 (OT).

145 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) maj. dec. Pflederer, 11-0.

152 -- Cockrell (TRE) won by forfeit.

160 -- Schwenk (TRE) won by forfeit.

170 -- Buster (TRE) maj. dec. Payton Kean, 10-0.

182 -- Dylan Benningfield (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Jake Barnwolt, 2:48.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Z. Wagenback, 2:22.

285 -- A. Wagenback (TRE) won by forfeit.

El Paso-Gridley 36, GCMS/Fisher 24

At LeRoy

106 pounds -- L. Gregory (EPG) dec. Cale Horsch, 13-6.

113 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- L. Stine (EPG) dec. Kaden Gream, 8-2.

126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) dec. G. Sant Amour, 6-4.

132 -- L. Reilly (EPG) dec. Drew Purvis, 8-5.

138 -- L. Jackson (EPG) dec. Calen Ragle, 6-2.

145 -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) pinned L. Holt, 1:31.

152 -- L. Sleevar (EPG) pinned Ethan Kasper, 1:28.

160 -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) dec. L. Whitman, 7-5.

170 -- L. Downen (EPG) pinned Payton Kean, 1:19.

182 -- L. Reeves (EPG) pinned Dylan Benningfield, 1:27.

195 -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Hunter Armstrong (EPG), 1:35.

220 -- L. Fulk (EPG) pinned Garrett Wright, 5:03.

285 -- Double forfeit.