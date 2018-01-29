PBL wrestler Hunter Anderson wins 152-pound championship at Quincy Notre Dame Invitational

QUINCY -- Hunter Anderson of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School wrestling team won a championship in the 152-pound bracket of Saturday's Quincy Notre Dame Tournament.

Anderson pinned Hallsville's Dequentin Smith in a time of 1:19. In earlier matches, Anderson won two matches, one via 1:49 pinfall and another via 20-6 major decision.

Keyn Humes (145 pounds), Christian Denam (220) and Alberto Cruz (285) each finished with a fourth-place medal.

Humes won via 12-0 major decision over West Hancock's Kade Cook and pinned another opponent in a time of 3:15, but lost via 8-4 decision to Carthage Illini West's Gabe Castillo and was pinned in a time of 3:41 by Chatham Glenwood's David Jones.

Cruz won via 2-0 decision over Chatham Glenwood's Luke Flavin, with his lone two points scored via a takedown in the first period, before losing via 1:10 pinfall to Jacksonville's Zach Knapp.

Denam was pinned in a time of 3:50 by Chatham Glenwood's Logan Hinkle and lost another match via 1:09 pinfall.

Austin Hadden (120) and Tanner Bowen (195) each placed fifth in their respective brackets while Hobert Skinner (182) placed seventh.

Hadden pinned Quincy Notre Dame's Nick Pohla in a time of 1:23. He got pinned by Jacksonville's Tim Welsh in a time of 1:33, but won 1:49 and 21-second pinfalls and 18-3 technical fall.

Bowen pinned QND's Sam Hea in a time of 1:42 and won another match via 1:32 pinfall, but was pinned by Macomb's Jacob Burg in a time of 1:06.

At 138 pounds, Nick Reck pinned Chatham Glenwood's Luke Smaley in a time of 4:38 before losing via 1:08 and 1:38 pinfalls.

As a team, PBL finished in seventh place with a score of 91 1/2. Springfield Lanphier won the invitational championship with a score of 213.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Springfield Lanphier, 213; 2. Camp Point Central, 167; 3. Jacksonville, 155; 4. Macomb, 142; 5. Carthage Illini West, 116.5; 6. Hallsville, 97; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 91.5; 8. Quincy Notre Dame, 76; 9. Chatham Glenwood, 73; 10. Pittsfield, 66; 1. Palmyra, 65; 12. Monmouth-Roseville, 57; 13. West Hancock, 34.5; 14. Quincy JV, 24; 15. ISVI, 6.

120 pounds

Austin Hadden (PBL) pinned Nick Pohla (QND), 1:23.

Tim Welsh (JHS) pinned Austin Hadden (PBL), 1:33.

Austin Hadden (PBL) pinned Megginson (JHS), 1:49.

Austin Hadden (PBL) pinned Arnold (QND), :21.

Austin Hadden (PBL) dec. Griggs (CPC), 18-3 (4:07).

138 pounds

Nick Reck (PBL) pinned Luke Smaley (CG), 4:37.

Portsman (MAC) pinned Nick Reck (PBL), 1:08.

Taylor (CPC) pinned Nick Reck (PBL), 1:38.

145 pounds

Keyn Humes (PBL) Kade Cook (WH), 12-0.

Keyn Humes (PBL) pinned Green (MAC), 3:15.

Gabe Castillo (CIW) dec. Keyn Humes (PBL), 8-4.

David Jones (CG) pinned Keyn Humes (PBL), 3:41.

152 pounds

Hunter Anderson (PBL) pinned Dequentin Smith (HALL), 1:19.

Hunter Anderson (PBL) pinned Meyers (LAN), 1:49.

Hunter Anderson (PBL) maj. dec. Edwards (LHS), 20-6.

195 pounds

Tanner Bowen (PBL) pinned Sam Hea (QND), 1:42.

Jacob Burg (MAC) pinned Tanner Bowen (PBL), 1:06.

Tanner Bowen (PBL) pinned Ferguson (MON), 1:32.

220 pounds

Thompson (MAC) pinned Christian Denam (PBL), 1:09.

Logan Hinkle (CG) pinned Christian Denam (PBL), 3:50.

285 pounds

Alberto Cruz (PBL) dec. Luke Flavin (CG), 2-0.

Zach Knapp (JHS) pinned Cruz, 1:10.