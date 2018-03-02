GCMS/Fisher finishes third at Clinton Regional as six wrestlers qualify for sectionals; PBL finishes season with eighth-place finish

CLINTON -- It was "a good day, overall," for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team at IHSA Class 1A Clinton Regional, said head coach Josh Carter.

Six Falcon wrestlers advanced to the sectional round via top-three finishes in their respective brackets. GCMS/Fisher also has three alternates via fourth-place finishes.

As a team, GCMS/Fisher placed third overall in the nine-team regional with a score of 133 while Clinton (191 1/2) and LeRoy/Tri-Valley (144) placed first and second, respectively.

"I figured we'd probably end up somewhere in that range," Carter said. "I knew Clinton was going to be very tough to beat. They've got a pretty solid lineup from top to bottom. I was pleased with our effort."

Freshman Cale Horsch won the championship in the 106-pound bracket. He won via a 2-0 decision over Ridgeview's Billy Tay in the title match.

"He wrestled a tough kid in the finals," Carter said. "I thought he stayed in good position and did a good job."

The two wrestlers met before earlier this season, with Horsch claiming victory via 6-2 decision in the Heart of Illinois Conference East Quad on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

"I felt like I should have beaten him by more today, but a win's a win, I guess," Horsch said.

Horsch reached the championship match by pinning Olympia's Jake Mitchell in a time of 1:12 in the semifinals.

"It feels good. I thought I could have wrestled better, but I got it done, so I feel good going into sectionals," Horsch said.

With three more years of eligibilty, Horsch said he hopes to continue his wrestling success beyond this year's postseason.

"I'm really excited for sectionals and stuff like that in coming years," Horsch said. "I'm excited. I'll see what I can do to get better in the offseason and stuff like that. I'm excited for future years."

Three Falcons left Saturday's regional meet with a second-place medal.

Jacob Horsch placed second in the 145-pound bracket after a loss via 3-2 decision in the championship match to Clinton's Christian Reynolds.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Reynolds pinned Horsch in a time of 1:27 as the Maroons beat the Falcons 59-16 in a dual meet.

"He had a tough match there against (Christian Reynolds). He's just been a big rival for him, but I thought Jacob wrestled very well and stayed in good position and almost had a chance to win at the end, but he came up short," Carter said.

In the regional title match, Jacob Horsch and Reynolds were tied at 1-1 midway through the third and final period before Reynolds outscored Horsch 2-1 in the final minute.

"It was really close," Jacob Horsch said. "It came down to the end there. I felt pretty good about the whole thing the whole time. It was just one little thing, but it's alright. I'll bounce back."

The senior Jacob Horsch earned his fourth straight trip to sectionals by winning via a 7-1 decision in the semifinals over Olympia's Grant Kessinger. In the quarterfinals, Horsch pinned Normal University High School's Alex Woolford in a time of 1:05.

Jacob Horsch is looking to make his second consecutive trip to the 1A state meet after placing second at last year's sectionals.

"I'm excited to keep going and keep competing hard," Jacob Horsch said. "I hope to make it to state and to get on the podium."

Should a third match against Reynolds await for Jacob Horsch at next weekend's Stanford Olympia Sectional, he will not change his gameplan.

"(I'll have the) same mindset," Horsch said.

Unlike Jacob Horsch, fellow senior Owen Duke is going to sectionals for the first time since his eighth-grade year.

"It feels good," Duke said. "I'm hoping to make it to sectionals and go to state."

After receiving a bye through the quarterfinals of the 195-pound bracket, Duke pinned Hoopeston Area's Adam Colunga in a time of 4:27 in the semifinals. In the title match, LeRoy's Dylan Woolridge pinned Duke in a time of 3:04.

"I tried something new, but then I went back to my old habits, and right when I did that, he hit me with the underhook," Duke said. "That's what ended it."

Junior Garrett Wright finished second in the 220-pound match.

Wright pinned Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Christian Denam in a time of 1:56 in the quarterfinals and won via 2-1 decision over LeRoy's Darek Wiggins. In the title match, Clinton's Kyle Hammer pinned Wright in a time of 3:03.

"It feels good," Wright said. "I've put in the work this season, and it's finally paying off. I'll just try my best (at sectionals). Hopefully, I'll move on. I'll just go in there, work hard, work my stuff and try to move on."

Junior Lucas Chittick qualified for sectionals by pinning Eithan Campbell in a time of 1:19 in the third-place match of the 160-pound bracket.

"I had him on his back," Chittick said. "I was just happy about getting him on his back and wrestling that well."

Chittick pinned Campbell in a time of 1:38 in the quarterfinals before losing via 10-0 major decision to Clinton's Bryce Reeves and pinning Normal U-High's Brody Kline in a time of 1:09 in the wrestleback semifinals.

"I'm pretty happy about going to wrestle some more," Chittick said. "I'll just wrestle as well as I can and see how far I can go."

Payton Kean also earned a third-place medal en route to making his second straight trip to sectionals.

The sophomore pinned PBL's Hobert Skinner in a time of 2:34 in the quarterfinals of the 182-pound bracket.

After losing via 43-second pinfall in the semifinals to Hoopeston Area's Eliseo Zamora, Kean pinned Olympia's Alec Gaither in a time of 1:34 in the wrestleback semifinals before winning via 3-1 decision over LeRoy's Dayne Wiggins in the third-place match.

"It got me going pretty well," Kean said about the third-place match. "I was just trying to keep him off my legs and looking to score. i was looking to ride him out on top in the second period -- that helped a lot -- and then get out quick in the third period. Getting another takedown probably put me out on top. I was looking to seal the match."

Kean was eliminated from sectionals in the second round of wrestlebacks last year and hopes to improve his place this time around.

"I'm looking forward to (sectionals)," Kean said. "I'm hoping to improve myself. I hope to win a few matches at sectionals and prove myself to be a good wrestler as a sophomore. In the next two years, I'm looking to go to state, probably, and maybe get a place or two."

Jacob Horsch was the only Falcon wrestler to reach the state meet last year, and Carter and his GCMS/Fisher wrestling team hope to achieve more next weekend at the Olympia Sectional.

"We'll see where things end up next week," Carter said. "It's going to be a tough week next week for us. Our sectional is a grinder, and we've got to be ready to go."

Kaden Gream finished fourth in the 113-pound bracket.

Gream pinned Clinton's Caiden Turner in a time of 5:08 in the quarterfinals before LeRoy's Ethan Matlock won beat him via 8-0 major decision in the semifinals.

After pinning Hoopeston Area's Ethan Larkin in a time of 1:07 in the wrestleback semifinals, Gream lost via 15-1 major decision to Olympia's Austin Weaver.

Drew Purvis placed fourth in the 132-pound bracket.

Purvis pinned Olympia's Gage McLin in a time of 3:58 in the 132-pound bracket's quarterfinals before Heyworth's Andrew Sims beat him via 21-4 technical fall in a time of four minutes in the semifinals.

After winning via 18-9 major decision in the wrestleback semifinals over Ridgeview's Ethan Wissmiller, Purvis was pinned in 43 seconds by Clinton's Kaleb Johnson in the third-place match.

Calen Ragle finished fourth in the 138-pound bracket.

Ragle lost via 3:47 pinfall to Clinton's Jacob Vidmar in the quarterfinals before pinning PBL's Nick Reck in a time of 3:19 in the wrestleback quarterfinals. Ragle pinned Normal U-High's Nolan Dale in a time of 4:51 in the wrestleback semifinals before losing via 19-3 technical fall in a time of 4:51 to Vidmar in the third-place match.

Cole Maxey lost via 4-2 decision to Clinton's Nate Smith in the quarterfinals of the 120-pound bracket before losing via 4-0 decision to Olympia's Wesly Litwiller in wrestlebacks.

Caleb Liestman lost via 1:19 pinfall to Olympia's Landon Alcorn in the quarterfinals of the 170-pound bracket before losing via 48-second pinfall to Heyworth's Garrett Houston.

Logan Benningfield lost via 37-second pinfall to Ridgeview's Colton Tay in the quarterfinals of the 126-pound match before lsing via 19-second pinfall to LeRoy's Owen Gulley in the wrestleback semifinals.

PBL places eighth at regionals

Paxton-Buckley-Loda underachieved at Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Clinton Regional, according to head coach Erik Ronney.

As a team, PBL placed eighth with a score of 26, with no individual sectional qualifiers.

"There shouldn't have been a reason for it. We just chose the wrong weekend not to perform. It's hard to try to find the good in today when I go in expecting to have five kids, at least, making it to sectionals," Ronney said.

"We've wrestled better. For the most part, we just didn't show up today, and that's all-around. We just didn't wrestle. We had opportunities. For a few kids, all they had to win was (win a couple of matches) to go to sectionals."

The Panthers have three sectional alternatives that finshed fourth in their respective brackets.

Keyn Humes placed fourth in the 145-pound bracket. After losing via a 7-6 decision to Heyworth's Ryan Graves in the quarterfinals, Humes pinned Hoopeston Area's Colby Burton in a time of 1:22 in the wrestleback quarterfinals before winning via 9-7 decision over Olympia's Grant Kessinger in the wrestleback semifinals.

In the third-place match, Graves pinned Humes in a time of 3:18.

Hunter Anderson placed fourth in the 152-pound bracket.

After pinning LeRoy's Zach Thomas in a time of 2:22 in the quarterfinals, Anderson lost via 11-3 major decision to Clinotn's Kolby Winter in the semifinals. Anderson pinned Normal U-High's Jacob Matchett in a time of 5:09 in the wrestleback semifinals before losing via 2:23 pinfall in the third-place match to Olympia's Lane Miller.

Alberto Cruz placed fourth in the 285-pound bracket.

Cruz pinned LeRoy's Caleb Borklund in a time of 1:06 in the quarterfinals before losing via 54-second pinfall to Olympia's Keaton Fogler in the semifinals. After receiving a bye through wrestlebacks, Cruz lost via 1-0 decision to Hoopeston Area's C.J. Curry in the third-place match.

Tanner Bowen was pinned by Clinton's Brett Reeves in a time of 2:48 in the quarterfinals of the 195-pound bracket. Adam Colunga pinned Bowen in a time of 1:33 in the wrestleback semifinals.

After losing via pinfall to GCMS/Fisher's Wright in the quarterfinals of the 220-pound bracket, Denam was pinned in a time of 3:28 by Gage Kenner of Hoopeston Area in the wrestleback semifinals.

After his loss to Kean, Skinner was pinned by Wiggins in a time of 5:45 in the semifinals of wrestlebacks. Before his defeat to Ragle in wrestlebacks at 138 pounds, Reck lost via 18-2 technical fall in a time of 4:04 to Olympia's Noah Newmister in the quarterfinals.

The Panthers wrestled on Saturday without Alesha Cornett, who was scratched for medical reasons, and Austin Hadden.

The previous Saturday, PBL placed seventh in a 15-team meet at Quincy Notre Dame, with Anderson winning a first-place medal and three other wrestlers going home with a fourth-place medal.

"That's why my expectations were so high," Ronney said. "I don't know if their past success from that weekend got to their head, but we're just walking around like we're trying to go downstairs, and there's no basement. It doesn't make any sense."

"You can't cook an egg if it's already hatched," assistant coach Jacob Meyer added. "Once people decided how the matches were already going to go, it's already lost, or it's already won. All we can do is build from here. We're kind of down, and when you're in the basement, the only way to go is upstairs."

The Panthers entered the 2017-18 season with no players graduating this spring.

"It's hard with a young program, but that's the only positive side that we can comfort them with today," Ronney said. "Hopefully, everyone's going to return. We've got to work toward goals. We need to have individual goals. I can tell them all they need to do, but it's up to them to do it.

"We've had past success, and the biggest thing it comes down to is do they want it, and will they fight for it? We've got to see. We've got a long offseason. Hopefully, they'll start going to these offseason meets, lifting a little bit more and taking advantage of the opportunities they have to get some mat time. We'll see what happens next year."

IHSA Class 1A

CLINTON SECTIONAL

Team scores

1. Clinton, 191.5; 2. LeRoy, 144; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 133; 4. Hoopeston Area, 125; 5. Heyworth, 120; 5. Stanford Olympia, 120; 7. Ridgeview, 39; 8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 26; 9. Normal University, 7.

106 pounds

Championship match -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Tay (RID), 2-0.

Semifinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Jake Mitchell (OLY), 1:12.

113 pounds

Third-place match -- Austin Weaver (OLY) maj. dec. Kaden Gream (GCMSF), 15-1.

Quarterfinals -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Caiden Turner (CLIN), 5:08.

Semifinals -- Ethan Matlock (LER) maj. dec. Gream (GCMSF), 8-0.

120 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Nate Smith (CLIN) dec. Cole Maxey (GCMSF), 4-2.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Wesly Litwiller (OLY) dec. Maxey (GCMSF), 4-0.

126 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Colton Tay (RID) pinned Logan Benningfield (GCMSF), :37.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Owen Gulley (LER) pinned Benningfield (GCMSF), :19.

132 pounds

Third-place match -- Kaleb Johnson (CLIN) pinned Drew Purvis (GCMSF), :43.

Quarterfinals -- Purvis (GCMSF) pinned Gage McLin, 3:58.

Semifinals -- Andrew Sims (HEY) tech. fall Purvis, 21-4 (4:00)

Wrestleback semifinals -- Purvis (GCMSF) maj. dec. Ethan Wissmiller (RID), 18-9.

138 pounds

Third-place match -- Jacob Vidmar (CLIN) tech. fall Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 19-3 (4:51).

Quarterfinals -- Vidmar (CLIN) pinned Ragle (GCMSF), 3:47; Noah Newmister (OLY) tech. fall Nick Reck (PBL), 18-2 (4:04).

Wrestleback quarterfinals -- Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Reck (PBL), 3:19.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Dale (NU), 4:51.

145 pounds

Championship match -- Christian Reynolds (CLIN) dec. Jacob Horsch (GCMSF), 3-2.

Third-place match -- Ryan Graves (HEY) pinned Keyn Humes (PBL), 3:18.

Quarterfinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Alex Woolford (NU), 1:05; Graves (HEY) dec. Humes, 7-6.

Semifinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Grant Kessinger (OLY), 7-1.

Wrestleback quarterfinals -- Humes (PBL) pinned Colby Burton (HA), 1:22.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Humes (PBL) dec. Kessinger (OLY), 9-7.

152 pounds

Third-place match -- Lane Miller (OLY) pinned Hunter Anderson (PBL), 2:23.

Quarterfinals -- Anderson (PBL) pinned Zach Thomas (LER), 2:22.

Semifinals -- Kolby Winter (CLIN) maj. dec. Anderson (PBL), 11-3.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Anderson (PBL) pinned Jacob Matchett (NU), 5:09.

160 pounds

Third-place match -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Eithan Campbell (HEY), 1:19.

Quarterfinals -- Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Campbell (HEY), 1:38.

Semifinals -- Bryce Reeves (CLIN) maj. dec. Chittick (GCMSF), 10-0.

170 pounds

Quarterfinals -- Landon Alcorn (OLY) pinned Caleb Liestman (GCMSF), 1:19.

Wrestlebacks -- Garrett Houston (HEY) pinned Liestman (GCMSF), :48.

182 pounds

Third-place match -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) dec. Wiggins (LER), 3-1.

Quarterfinals -- Kean (GCMSF) pinned Hobert Skinner (PBL), 2:34.

Semifinals -- Eliseo Zamora (HA) pinned Kean (GCMSF), :43.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Kean (GCMSF) pinned Alec Gaither (OLY), 1:34; Dayne Wiggins (LER) pinned Skinner (PBL), 5:45.

195 pounds

Championship match -- Dylan Woolridge (LER) pinned Owen Duke (GCMSF), 3:04.

Quarterfinals -- Brett Reeves (CLIN) pinned Tanner Bowen (PBL), 2:48.

Semifinals -- Duke (GCMSF) pinned Adam Colunga (HA), 4:27.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Colunga (HA) pinned Bowen (PBL), 1:33.

220 pounds

Championship match -- Kyle Hammer (CLIN) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 3:03.

Quarterfinals -- Wright (GCMSF) pinned Christian Denam (PBL), 1:56.

Semifinals -- Wright (GCMSF) dec. Darek Wiggins (LER), 2-1.

Wrestleback semifinals -- Kenner (HA) pinned Denam (PBL), 3:28.

285 pounds

Third-place match -- C.J. Curry (HA) dec. Alberto Cruz (PBL), 1-0.

Quarterfinals -- Cruz (PBL) pinned Caleb Borklund (LER), 1:06.

Semifinals -- Keaton Fogler (OLY) pinned Cruz (PBL), :54.