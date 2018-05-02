GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers win medals at Bulldog Invite

MAHOMET -- Four of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School wrestlers participating in Saturday's Bulldog Invite went home with medals.
Eighth-grader Braylen Kean took first place and sixth-graders Shawn Schlickman, Carson Maxey and Altin Nettleton all placed second.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.