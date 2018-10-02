GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch advances to IHSA Class 1A state meet with third-place finish at Olympia Sectional

STANFORD -- Cale Horsch of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team is going to state.

Horsch qualified for state by placing third in the 106-pound bracket of the IHSA Class 1A Stanford Olympia Sectional held Friday and Saturday.

The freshman won via 4-0 decision over Camp Point Central's Zach Foote in the third-place match. Horsch pinned Kankakee McNamara's Blain Christie in a time of 1:41 in the quarterfinals.

After losing via 5-3 decision to Wilmington's Jack Narine in the semifinals, Horsch won via 7-2 decision over Ridgeview's Billy Tay in the consolation semifinals.

At 145 pounds, Jacob Horsch won via 9-5 decision over Dwight's Daniel Gutierrez in the first round and via 6-4 decision over Knoxville's Zack Dean in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Zach Haley of Quincy Notre Dame pinned Horsch in 2:41. Horsch then lost via 4:25 pinfall to Clinton's Christian Reynolds in the consolation semifinals.

At 160 pounds, Lucas Chittick bounced back from a loss via 2:45 pinfall to Clifton Central's Adrian Pace with a win via 4:18 pinfall in the second round of wrestlebacks over Carthage Illini West's Santos Castillo.

After Chittick pinned Heyworth's Eithan Campbell in a time of 3:28 in the third round of wrestliebacks, Tremont's Caleb Schwenk defeated Chittick via 10-4 decision in the consolation semifinals.

At 195 pounds, Owen Duke pinned Macomb's Jacob Burg in a time of 3:46 in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Farmington's Evan Marion defeated Duke via 12-5 decision.

After winning via 12-0 major decision over Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Branson Bottorff in the second round of wrestlebacks, Duke lost via 2:16 pinfall in the third round of wrestlebacks to Petersburg PORTA's Will Heikes.

At 182 pounds, Payton Kean pinned Knoxville's Isiah Jennings in a time of 3:06 in the first round. Brady O'Hara of Beardstown pinned Kean in a time of 1:46 in the quarterfinals before Kean lost via 17-1 technical fall in the second round of wrestlebacks to Braidwood Reed-Custer's Shane Milburn.

At 220 pounds, Garrett Wright lost via 6-0 decision to Clifton Central's Connor Prairie and via 1-0 decision to Eureka's Joel Baer.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Hunter Anderson, who finished fourth in the 152-pound bracket at the previous Saturday's Clinton Regional, wrestled in sectionals as an alternate for the regional's second-place finisher, Hoopeston Area's Cole Haddis.