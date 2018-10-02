GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch advances to IHSA Class 1A state meet with third-place finish at Olympia Sectional

STANFORD -- Cale Horsch of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team is going to state.
Horsch qualified for state by placing third in the 106-pound bracket of the IHSA Class 1A Stanford Olympia Sectional held Friday and Saturday.
The freshman won via 4-0 decision over Camp Point Central's Zach Foote in the third-place match. Horsch pinned Kankakee McNamara's Blain Christie in a time of 1:41 in the quarterfinals.
After losing via 5-3 decision to Wilmington's Jack Narine in the semifinals, Horsch won via 7-2 decision over Ridgeview's Billy Tay in the consolation semifinals.
At 145 pounds, Jacob Horsch won via 9-5 decision over Dwight's Daniel Gutierrez in the first round and via 6-4 decision over Knoxville's Zack Dean in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Zach Haley of Quincy Notre Dame pinned Horsch in 2:41. Horsch then lost via 4:25 pinfall to Clinton's Christian Reynolds in the consolation semifinals.
At 160 pounds, Lucas Chittick bounced back from a loss via 2:45 pinfall to Clifton Central's Adrian Pace with a win via 4:18 pinfall in the second round of wrestlebacks over Carthage Illini West's Santos Castillo.
After Chittick pinned Heyworth's Eithan Campbell in a time of 3:28 in the third round of wrestliebacks, Tremont's Caleb Schwenk defeated Chittick via 10-4 decision in the consolation semifinals.
At 195 pounds, Owen Duke pinned Macomb's Jacob Burg in a time of 3:46 in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Farmington's Evan Marion defeated Duke via 12-5 decision.
After winning via 12-0 major decision over Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Branson Bottorff in the second round of wrestlebacks, Duke lost via 2:16 pinfall in the third round of wrestlebacks to Petersburg PORTA's Will Heikes.
At 182 pounds, Payton Kean pinned Knoxville's Isiah Jennings in a time of 3:06 in the first round. Brady O'Hara of Beardstown pinned Kean in a time of 1:46 in the quarterfinals before Kean lost via 17-1 technical fall in the second round of wrestlebacks to Braidwood Reed-Custer's Shane Milburn.
At 220 pounds, Garrett Wright lost via 6-0 decision to Clifton Central's Connor Prairie and via 1-0 decision to Eureka's Joel Baer.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Hunter Anderson, who finished fourth in the 152-pound bracket at the previous Saturday's Clinton Regional, wrestled in sectionals as an alternate for the regional's second-place finisher, Hoopeston Area's Cole Haddis.
STANFORD OLYMPIA SECTIONAL
106 pounds
Third-place match -- Cale Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Zach Foote (Camp Point Central), 4-0
Quarterfinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) pinned Blain Christie (McNamara), 1:41.
Semifinals -- Jack Narine (Wilmington) dec. Horsch (GCMSF), 5-3.
Consolation semifinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Billy Tay (Ridgeview), 7-2.
145 pounds
First round -- Jacob Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Daniel Guiterrez (Dwight), 9-5.
Quarterfinals -- Horsch (GCMSF) dec. Zack Dean (Knoxville), 6-4.
Semifinals -- Zach Haley (Quincy Notre Dame) pinned Horsch (GCMSF), 2:41.
Consolation semifinals -- Christian Reynolds (Clinton) pinned Horsch (GCMSF), 4:25.
152 pounds
First round -- T.J. Jezik (Coal City) maj. dec. Hunter Anderson (PBL), 12-3.
Second-round consolation -- Wes Girardi (Deer Creek-Mackinaw) maj. dec. Hunter Anderson (PBL), 10-2.
160 pounds
First round -- Adrian Pace (Clifton Central) pinned Lucas Chittick (GCMSF), 2:45.
Second-round consolation -- Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Santos Castillo (Carthage Illini West), 4:18.
Third-round consolation -- Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Eithan Campbell (Heyworth), 3:28.
Consolation semifinals -- Caleb Schwenk (Tremont) dec. Chittick (GCMSF), 10-4.
182 pounds
First round -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Isiah Jennings (Knoxville), 3:06.
Quarterfinals -- Brady O'Hara (Beardstown) pinned Kean (GCMSF), 1:46.
Second-round consolation -- Shane Milburn (Reed-Custer) tech. fall Kean (GCMSF), 17-1 (5:17).
195 pounds
First round -- Owen Duke (GCMSF) pinned Jacob Burg (Macomb), 3:46.
Quarterfinals -- Evan Marion (Farmington) dec. Duke (GCMSF), 12-5.
Second-round consolation -- Duke (GCMSF) maj. dec. Branson Bottorff (Deer Creek-Mackinaw), 12-0.
Third-round consolation -- Will Heikes (Petersburg PORTA) pinned Duke (GCMSF), 2:16.
220 pounds
First round -- Connor Prairie (Clifton Central) dec. Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 6-0.
Second-round consolation -- Joel Baer (Eureka) dec. Wright (GCMSF), 1-0.
