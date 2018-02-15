GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch advances to quarterfinals in IHSA Class 1A state individual meet

CHAMPAIGN -- Cale Horsch of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won via technical fall in the first round of the 106-pound bracket at the IHSA Class 1A state individual meet on Thursday.

Horsch (39-3) defeated Alex Armira (25-19) of Chicago Hope Academy via 17-0 score in a time of 3:20. He will wrestle in the quarterfinals against Dayton Hall (40-3) of Mount Carmel.

Class 1A quarterfinals will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday.