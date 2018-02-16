GCMS/Fisher wrestler Cale Horsch advances to semifinals of IHSA Class 1A state meet

GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch, left, wrestles against Mount Carmel's Dayton Hall in the quarterfinals of the 106-pound bracket Friday at the IHSA Class 1A state meet.

CHAMPAIGN -- In just his freshman year, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher's Cale Horsch is already making a name for himself in IHSA wrestling.

In his second day at the State Farm Center for the IHSA Class 1A state meet, Horsch reached the semifinals of the 106-pound bracket.

"I love it here," Horsch said. "I hope to be here more and more in the future."

Horsch (40-3) reached the final four by pinning Mount Carmel's Dayton Hall (40-4) in a time of 2:27 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

"I liked it. I felt aggressive in it, and it just went my way," Horsch said.

Horsch went into the second with a 4-0 lead after scoring a near fall in the first period.

"I really wanted that near fall," Horsch said. "That just gave me a confidence boost going into the second period."

Horsch will face Wilmington's Jack Narine (42-8) in the semifinals tonight.

"That's a very good accomplishment for me right now, but I'm hoping to make the finals. That's the bigger accomplishment," Horsch said. "I'm going to go out and wrestle hard in the semifinals, and hopefully make it to the finals."