GCMS/Fisher wrestler Cale Horsch to grapple for state championship

CHAMPAIGN — Cale Horsch defeated Wilmington's Jack Narine via 8-2 decision in the semifinals of the 106-pound bracket at the IHSA Class 1A state meet on Friday.

Horsch (41-3) will face junior Monte Gregory (44-1) of El Paso-Gridley, who won via 3-2 decision over Jarek Wehrle of Vandalia in the other 106-pound semifinal match, in the state-championship match on Saturday. The match will start after the state meet's Grand March at 5:30 p.m.