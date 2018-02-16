GCMS/Fisher wrestler Cale Horsch to grapple for state championship

CHAMPAIGN — Cale Horsch defeated Wilmington's Jack Narine via 8-2 decision in the semifinals of the 106-pound bracket at the IHSA Class 1A state meet on Friday.
Horsch (41-3) will face junior Monte Gregory (44-1) of El Paso-Gridley, who won via 3-2 decision over Jarek Wehrle of Vandalia in the other 106-pound semifinal match, in the state-championship match on Saturday. The match will start after the state meet's Grand March at 5:30 p.m.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.