Four GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers advance to IESA's sectional round

NORMAL -- Four wrestlers from the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School team qualified for sectionals after placing in the top four at IESA regionals in Normal Parkside on Saturday.
Eighth-grade Braylen Kean took first place in the 135-pound bracket, moving up to 32 wins for the season.
Sixth-grader Carson Maxey took second place in the 80-pound brackat while sixth-grader Altin Nettleton took fourth place in the 85-pound bracket and eighth-grader Kellen DeSchepper took fourth place in the 112-pound bracket.
The four grapplers will be competing at sectionals next Saturday at Bloomington Junior High School, looking to advance on to the IESA State Finals in DeKalb the following weekend.
