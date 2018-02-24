Four GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers advance to IESA's sectional round

NORMAL -- Four wrestlers from the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School team qualified for sectionals after placing in the top four at IESA regionals in Normal Parkside on Saturday.

Eighth-grade Braylen Kean took first place in the 135-pound bracket, moving up to 32 wins for the season.

Sixth-grader Carson Maxey took second place in the 80-pound brackat while sixth-grader Altin Nettleton took fourth place in the 85-pound bracket and eighth-grader Kellen DeSchepper took fourth place in the 112-pound bracket.