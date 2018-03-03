GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Braylen Kean to wrestle in IESA state meet, wins sectional championship in Bloomington

GCMS/Fisher Middle School eighth-grader Braylen Kean, left, is recognized as the champion of the 135-pound bracket during Saturday's IESA Bloomington Sectional.

BLOOMINGTON -- Braylen Kean of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team is going to state for the first time in his career.

The eighth-grader earned his trip to state by winning the championship in the 135-pound bracket of the IESA sectional at Bloomington Junior High School.

"It feels awesome," Kean said. "I've worked a long time for this, and I felt like all my hard work paid off."

Kean was a state alternate last year, as he was one match away from making it to state.

"I knew this year was going to be different, so I worked really hard in practice, and it paid off," Kean said.

All three of Kean's victories in Saturday's sectional meet were won via pinfall.

Kean pinned Monticello's Blake McDuffie in a time of 2:20 in the first round before pinning Clinton's Wesley Harrold in a time of 2:15 in the semifinals. In the championship match, Kean pinned Mattoon's Kyus Root in one minute.

"I definitely was working on everything in practice, but I knew this year, I was going to be really good with my turns because I was working that," Kean said. "That was one of the most strategic things that I've done in practice."

Kean will wrestle in the IESA state meet next weekend at Northern Illinois University's Convocation Center in DeKalb.

"I'm definitely looking to place, but right now, just going there is the best thing that has happened in a while," Kean said. "I'm looking forward to next week."

At 112 pounds, GCMS/Fisher eighth-grader Kellen DeSchepper was pinned by Brennan Houser of Mahomet-Seymour in a time of 1:46 in the first round before losing in the wrestleback semifinals to Normal Chiddix's Cyrus Muirhead.

At 85 pounds, GCMS/Fisher sixth-grader Altin Nettleton was pinned by Nicholas Pianfetti of Champaign Unit 4 in a time of 3:30 in the first round.

At 80 pounds, Cayden Poole of Clinton won via 10-0 major decision in the first round over Falcon sixth-grader Carson Maxey.

IESA BLOOMINGTON SECTIONAL

At Bloomington Junior High School

80 pounds

Cayden Poole (Clinton) maj. dec. Carson Maxey, 10-0.

85 pounds

Nicholas Pianfetti (CHAMPED) pinned Altin Nettleton (GCMSF), 3:30.

112 pounds

Brennan Houser (Mahomet-Seymour) pinned Kellen DeSchepper (GCMSF), 1:46.

Cyrus Muirhead (Normal Chiddix) defeated DeSchepper (GCMSF).

135 pounds

Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Blake McDuffie (Monticello), 2:20.

Kean (GCMSF) pinned Wesley Harrold (Clinton), 2:43.

Kean (GCMSF) pinned Kyus Root (Mattoon), 1:00.