GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Braylen Kean advances to quarterfinals of IESA state meet

DeKALB -- Braylen Kean of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team advanced through the first round of the IESA state meet's 135-pound bracket on Friday.

Kean won via 11-0 major decision over Prairie Central's Logan Spray. He will face Pat Shadid of Glen Ellyn Hadley in the quarterfinals.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

IESA STATE MEET

At DeKalb

135 pounds

First round

Braylen Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Logan Spray (Prairie Central), 11-0.