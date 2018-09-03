GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Braylen Kean advances to quarterfinals of IESA state meet

DeKALB -- Braylen Kean of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team advanced through the first round of the IESA state meet's 135-pound bracket on Friday.
Kean won via 11-0 major decision over Prairie Central's Logan Spray. He will face Pat Shadid of Glen Ellyn Hadley in the quarterfinals.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
IESA STATE MEET
At DeKalb
135 pounds
First round
Braylen Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Logan Spray (Prairie Central), 11-0.
