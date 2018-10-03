GCMS/Fisher's Braylen Kean advances to championship match in IESA wrestling meet

DeKALB -- Braylen Kean of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team advanced to the championship round of the IESA state meet's 135-pound bracket.

Kean pinned Glen Ellyn Hadley's Pat Shadid in a time of 3:15 in the quarterfinals on Saturday before winning via 1:32 pinfall over Nick Bennett of Island Lake Matthews in the semifinals.

Kean advanced through the first round on Friday via a 11-0 major decision victory over Prairie Central's Logan Spray.

Kean will face DeKalb Huntley's Kyler Klapprodt in the championship match.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

IESA STATE MEET

At DeKalb

135 pounds

First round

Braylen Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Logan Spray (Prairie Central), 11-0.

Quarterfinals

Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Pat Shadid (Glen Ellyn Hadley), 3:15.

Semifinals

Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Nick Bennett (Island Lake Matthews), 1:32.