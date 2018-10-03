GCMS/Fisher's Braylen Kean advances to semifinals in IESA state wrestling meet

DeKALB -- Braylen Kean of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team advanced to the semifinals of the IESA state meet's 135-pound bracket.
Kean pinned Glen Ellyn Hadley's Pat Shadid in a time of 3:15 in the quarterfinals on Saturday. He will face Nick Bennett of Island Lake Matthews in the semifinals.
Kean advanced through the first round on Friday via a 11-0 major decision victory over Prairie Central's Logan Spray.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
IESA STATE MEET
At DeKalb
135 pounds
First round
Braylen Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Logan Spray (Prairie Central), 11-0.
Quarterfinals
Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Pat Shadid (Glen Ellyn Hadley), 3:15.
