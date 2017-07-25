Cocaine kingpin who lived in Paxton gets 10 years in prison

DECATUR — Two years after a federal appellate court overturned his federal drug-trafficking conviction and ordered his immediate release from prison, former Paxton resident Eddi S. “Migo” Ramirez pleaded guilty Tuesday to the same crimes and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On the day his trial was to begin in Macon County Circuit Court, the 35-year-old Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony. Ramirez had faced between six and 30 years behind bars.

The Macon County charge was filed by State’s Attorney Jay Scott in August 2015 after Ramirez was earlier charged and convicted in U.S. District Court in Urbana in connection with the same drug-trafficking crimes.

Ramirez was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the federal case, which alleged he oversaw a drug-trafficking network that imported large amounts of cocaine and heroin from Mexico for distribution throughout Central Illinois.

However, a federal appellate court overturned his federal conviction in summer 2015, ordered his immediate release from prison and dismissed the federal case with prejudice because a federal judge violated his right to a speedy trial.

After federal prosecutors tried unsuccessfully to recharge Ramirez, they asked the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office to charge him instead.