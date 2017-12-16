Kellyn Maynard -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout had 18 points for Illinois Central College in a 72-64 win over Jefferson College on Saturday. With the win, the Cougars improved to 9-2.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 8-2 after a 55-39 win last Wednesday over Claflin and a 78-60 victory over Mount Olive on Saturday.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 6-2 as of Saturday.