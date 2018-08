FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 4-0 over Judah Christian.

Tyler Ricks scored two goals while Caleb Bleich added a goal. With the win, the Bunnies improved their record to 6-0.

Fisher/GCMS 4, Judah Christian 0

JUDAH 0 0 -- 0

F/GCMS 1 3 -- 4