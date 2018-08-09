Norman Henderson Player in Excellence Award created by 1972 Paxton Mustangs

PAXTON — The 1972 Paxton Mustangs varsity football team has created the Norman Henderson Player in Excellence Award in honor and memory of Norm Henderson as the Paxton Mustangs varsity football coach from 1965-1978.

A committee of three players from the 1972 squad — Dennis Carpenter, Jim Dunnan,and John Thompson — worked directly with Superintendent Cliff McClure and head football coach Jeff Graham to create the new award at PBL High School.

Coach Henderson passed on May 2, 2009, at the age of 74 after a battle against cancer. His career record and accomplishments at Paxton High School were as follows:

Years of coaching — 13 years.

Record — 81-42.

Winning percentage — 66 percent

Wauseca Conference Championships — 1968, 1972 and 1978.

Teams with 7 or more wins — 5 (1967 — 7-1, 1972 — 7-1, 1973 — 7-2, 1974 — 7-2 and 1978 — 10-1). NOTE: Paxton did not start playing a nine-game football schedule until 1973.

Playoff Appearances (playoffs began in 1975) — 1978 team advanced to quarterfinals.

Total years as football coach — 32 (Orion, Polo, Paxton, Clifton Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda).

Illinois Football Coaches Hall of Fame — Inducted 1986.

The criteria for the annual varsity player selected will be based upon, according to Dunnan, “the values that Henderson instilled in his players being excellence in academics, commitment to teamwork and overall commitment and dedication to football.” The coaching staff will consider all qualified varsity players and make the final selection.

Excellence in academics — candidates must have a minimum 3.0 GPA or overall B average.

Commitment to teamwork — candidates must exhibit an attitude and demonstrate actions on and off the field that clearly place the success of the team over and above the individual player.

Overall commitment and dedication to football — candidates must exhibit a strong work ethic to become a skilled player in their respective position and strive for continued improvement. This can be exhibited by achieving all-conference honors, all-area honors, or team honors such as being the most valuable reserve to successfully fill in at a critical time by constantly working hard and preparing for such an assignment.

The 1972 football squad is creating and sponsoring the bronze plaque with a picture of Coach Henderson embossed on the plaque, which will be placed in the school lobby at PBL this fall. An additional plaque will have the name of the player selected on an annual basis engraved on the plaque. The first player to receive the Henderson Player in Excellence Award will be selected following the 2018 season.

Players of the 1972 football squad who would like to contribute to the plaque fund may do so by contacting one of the following committee members: Dennis Carpenter at dcarp55@gamail.com, Jim Dunnan at doc.dunnan@yahoo.com or John Thompson at patton0217@gmail.com.