Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Nathan N. Steinmeyer, 27, of Gibson City, for aggravated domestic battery.



Misdemeanors

• Alexandria Nettleton, 22, of Gibson City, for possession of hypodermic syringes or needles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DUI

• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.

• Jeremy Lee Jordan, 42, of Jefferson, Ga., for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Civil law violations

• Trevell T. Thompson, 23, of Champaign, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Billy D. Bell, 65, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica E. Swearingen, 26, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew L. Price, 31, of Coal City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Danyell R. Knave, 27, of Fairbury, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• McKinze J. Hawk, 18, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Michael R. Stubblefield, 61, of Magnolia, Texas, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler N. Modglin, 32, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dennis P. Myles, 51, of Dwight, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon M. Martino, 28, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shelly A. DuBois, 49, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lawrence T. Pietrzak, 69, of Chatsworth, for improper display of registration plates or registration stickers.

• Zakkeri S. Thompson, 22, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving a vehicle with canceled/revoked/suspended registration.

• Kristi L. Babcock, 49, of Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Lexia J. St. John, 54, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and improper use of registration/title.

• Yaritza Ivette Flecha, 23, no address listed, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• A 17-year-old male from East Lynn, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dalton C. Williamson, 18, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Juan J. Gonzales, 21, of Loda, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Donald Kernagis, 50, of Brookston, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Barbara B. Schlatter, 57, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Donald V. Burklund, 79, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Marcos Cruz-Martinez, 39, of Cropsey, for driving with no valid driver’s license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Anna E. Blackburn, 20, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tracy L. Joyce, 58, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Wendy E. McCraven-Hardney, no age listed, of Penfield, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Shakeya R. Dantzler, 25, of Urbana, for improper traffic lane usage and two child-restraint violations.

• Brandi L. Hall, 34, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Eric A. Roberts, no age listed, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• David W. Barr, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mark T. Goodwin, no age listed, of Shorewood, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Amy M. Morgan, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew G. Brucker, no age listed, of Cropsey, for operatinga vehicle without safety certification.

• Darrell C. Brown, no age listed, of Colfax, for operating a vehicle without safety certification.

• Kimberly S. McWhorter, no age listed, of Clarence, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Darrin S. McCall, no age listed, of Rankin, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Darryl D. Mason, 31, of Bellwood, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 17-year-old male from Piper City, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Trevor J. Hopt, 33, of Colfax, for a headlight violation.

• Carolyn Ann Harris, no age listed, of Thawville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Forcible entry and detainer

• FTP Properties Inc. vs. Dakota Degarmo of Paxton.

• Lars Johnson vs. Ronnie R. Hendley and Inline Express Inc.

• Fred Hansen of Champaign vs. Dan Goff of Gibson City.

• Palen Real Estate Inc. vs. Hannah Steiner.



Small claims

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Mary C. Gorney of Thawville.



Divorces

• Kendra M. Brumleve vs. Abraham A. Brumleve.