PBL girls track and field gears up for outdoor season

PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Katelyn Crabb and sophomore Hannah Schwarz will compete in the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet on Saturday.

Crabb will compete in the 60-meter hurdles with a seed time of 9.83 seconds while Schwarz has a seed time of 27.35 seconds for the 200-meter dash.

"We're really proud of that," PBL head girls track and field coach Alex Goudy said. "It was a big accomplishment for being (bumped up) to 2A this year."

Due to the school's enrollment of 472, and the IHSA's Class 2A classification for track and field ranging from 471.01-1,299, PBL bumped up from 1A to 2A.

"It's just the hand you're dealt," Goudy said. "It was disappointing, but we're dealing with it."

Goudy received from words of encouragement from Monticello head coach Cullen Welter, whose team has competed in 2A for at least the last four years.

"He told me 2A will make you better," Goudy said.

The Panthers received their first taste of 2A experience when they competed in the Charleston Indoor Class AA meet on March 9 at Eastern Illinois University's indoor track facility.

Schwarz finished 11th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.55 seconds while senior Emily Graves -- who qualified for state in the pole vault in each of the last two years -- finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9-6.

"The girls were really competitive for being thrown into 2A," Goudy said. "I think we're doing better than I anticipated."

Senior Evie Ellis finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:39.81 at Charleston.

Last year, the senior Ellis earned her first-ever trip to the state track and field meet in 1A via the 1,600-meter run with a school-record time of 5:33.52 in the sectional round.

"She's doing really well on the mile this year," Goudy said.

While Crabb also had a long jump of 15-9 1/2 and a triple jump of 32-11 earlier in the indoor season, fellow senior Lexi Johnson qualified for the 1A state meet last year in the long jump.

Lexi Johnson had a long jump of 15-4 and a triple jump of 30-7 1/2 in the Clinton Girls Last Chance Indoor Meet on March 18, as well as a time of 29.28 second in the 200-meter dash earlier in the indoor season.

"She's doing really well in the jumps as well," Goudy said.

Hannah Schwarz and freshman Lillie Frichtl finished 16th and 25th, respectively, in the 60-meter dash with times of 8.37 and 8.53 seconds.

Frichtl had a long jump of 15-0 1/2 at the Uni Meet in Champaign on Feb. 20 and a time of 8.54 seconds in 60-meter dash at the Last Chance Meet.

"She's very strong," Goudy said.

Last spring, Frichtl earned an eighth-place medal in the eighth-grade girls' long jump in the IESA Class AA state meet.

MaKenna Ecker, a fellow freshman, finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 98-8 and 23rd in the shot put with a toss of 28-10 1/2 in the same state meet.

Ecker placed a shot-put throw of 27-8 1/2 in the Charleston Meet.

"We've got a bunch of good freshmen coming in," Goudy said. "She's really strong in discus and getting up there in the shot put, too, so I'm expecting good things out of her."

On Tuesday, the PBL girls held a practice outdoors for the first time this season, allowing them to, among other things, throw the discus.

"I'm really impressed with Ecker and her discus (throws) yesterday," Goudy said Wednesday. "I'm really looking forward to seeing how she does as a freshman with a discus."

Abigail Teske, a freshman from Buckley St. John's, had a high jump of 4-10 in the Uni Mini Meet on March 6.

"She's a really good high jumper," Goudy said. "We're hoping to see (a 5-foot jump) out of her pretty early."

Fellow freshman Maisy Johnson -- who, along with Frichtl, was part of an IESA state-qualifying 4x100 eighth-grade relay team last year -- had a leap of 4-9 in the high jump in the Last Chance Meet.

"She's doing really well," Goudy said.

Madeline Royer, a freshman who transferred from the St. Joseph-Ogden area, finished with a time of 2:36.93 in the 800-meter run at the Uni Mini Meet on March 13.

"She's really strong in the 800," Goudy said.

Cheyanne Ratcliff, a sophomore, had a time of 9.27 seconds in the 60-meter dash on March 6.

"She's helping out really well, too," Goudy said.

Gracie Bradshaw, a sophomore, had a time of 11.47 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles on March 13.

"We're trying to get her to take over for when Crabb leaves," Goudy said.

Following the IPTT Meet, PBL will start its outdoor season at Watseka on Tuesday before hosting a preseason invite the following Thursday.

"We're looking forward to that," Goudy said. "We've got a pretty good team this year. We're looking forward to this season."

The Panthers will host a coed invite on April 2 and a quad meet as well on April 9.

"We're going to do a little more running so kids can get some more events. In indoors, you're kind of limited," Goudy said. "We're looking forward to the outdoor season and hoping the weather cooperates for us."